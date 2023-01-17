Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan Wanted to Trade Me for Elton Brand in Last Wizards Season

Kevin C. Cox/BIG3/Getty Images

Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown recently opened up about his experiences playing with Michael Jordan, and he revealed an interesting tidbit regarding a trade that never came to fruition.

While speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Brown said Jordan was motivated to win another NBA championship in his final year with the Washington Wizards in 2002-03, and he would've used his abilities as team president to acquire a rising young forward.

"You had a coach in Doug Collins who didn't believe in playing young players, and Michael didn't either," Brown said (h/t HoopsHype). "Michael's last hoorah, he wanted to win a championship. He thought that if he could get to the playoffs, he could win a championship. I was meant to be traded. They wanted to trade me or Tyson Chandler to the Clippers for Elton Brand."

During the 2002-03 season, Brand was in the midst of his fourth consecutive year averaging a double-double. The two-time All-Star was a low-post force during his prime, averaging at least 18 points and nine rebounds in his first eight seasons in the NBA.

Jordan and Brown will forever be linked together. Largely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Jordan hasn't been as successful as an executive, and it all started with drafting Brown No. 1 overall in 2001. The 40-year-old averaged 10 points in a season just once before his retirement in 2013.

Brown most recently participated in the BIG3 basketball league, while Jordan is the governor of the Charlotte Hornets, who have the second-worst record in the league this year at 11-34 and haven't made the playoffs in six straight seasons.