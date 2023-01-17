WWE's R-Truth Expects to Return Soon from Injury After 2nd Surgery Due to Infection

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

R-Truth suggested this week that he may be back in WWE sooner than expected after undergoing two surgeries.

Speaking on a live stream (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), the veteran Superstar divulged that he had to have a second surgery to address an infection after undergoing a previous surgery on an injury suffered in November.

Truth added that he is "going back to WWE" once he is healed and noted he is "coming back probably sooner than y'all think."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Mukherjee) reported in November that Truth suffered a torn quad while trying to do a dive over the top rope during a match against Grayson Waller on NXT.

While no specific timeline was given for Truth's return, Meltzer noted he would likely be out for "a long time."

Truth is a 50-year-old veteran who has been in the wrestling business since 1997. His initial run with WWE from 1999 to 2002 was under the name K-Kwik, and he then wrestled for TNA from 2002 to 2007 under his real name, Ron Killings.

After establishing himself as a top star in TNA, winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice, Truth returned to WWE in 2008 and has been with the company ever since.

Truth has consistently been a fan favorite during his second stint with WWE thanks to his great comedic timing and upbeat personality, but he has also been an impressive in-ring performer, especially given his age.

Before getting injured, Truth looked to be in good shape, and he was receiving regular television time on multiple brands.

Truth isn't likely to be in the world title mix again, but he is still a valuable asset within WWE and a Superstar with plenty of credibility thanks to his status as a two-time United States champion and one-time WWE tag team champion.

Expecting him back in a wrestling capacity at this month's Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 39 in April is likely too much to ask due to the nature of his injury, but getting Truth back in the fold in the months after WrestleMania would provide WWE with a boost to its roster.

