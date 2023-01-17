NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

