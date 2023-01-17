X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline

    Adam WellsJanuary 17, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 14: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during their game at Spectrum Center on January 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard.

