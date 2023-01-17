Shohei Ohtani's Next Contract in MLB Free Agency Speculated on by Exec, Agent

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani could be baseball's first $500 million man.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN discussed Ohtani's free-agency haul next winter, with one agent estimating the two-way star will land a 10-year, $430 million contract and a team executive throwing out a 12-year, $480 million contract.

Others around Major League Baseball believe Ohtani will become the first player in North American sports history to land $500 million in guaranteed money.

