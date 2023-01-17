X

    Shohei Ohtani's Next Contract in MLB Free Agency Speculated on by Exec, Agent

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Shohei Ohtani could be baseball's first $500 million man.

    Alden Gonzalez of ESPN discussed Ohtani's free-agency haul next winter, with one agent estimating the two-way star will land a 10-year, $430 million contract and a team executive throwing out a 12-year, $480 million contract.

    Others around Major League Baseball believe Ohtani will become the first player in North American sports history to land $500 million in guaranteed money.

