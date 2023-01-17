Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Padres Plan to Be 'All In' on Angels Star in 2023 Free Agency

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani won't become a free agent until after the 2023 season, but the sweepstakes for the two-way phenom are already heating up.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the San Diego Padres "plan to be all in" on their pursuit of Ohtani next winter.

The Padres' interest in Ohtani comes as no surprise amid the franchise's recent run of aggressive roster moves. San Diego acquired star outfielder Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline and signed star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a megadeal this offseason.

Nightengale also noted that the "worst-kept secret in baseball" is the Los Angeles Dodgers' desire to sign Ohtani next offseason, as they are "trying to stay below the luxury tax to jump in with all of their might" when he hits the open market. A duel between NL West opponents for the 28-year-old's services next winter would be another chapter in their rivalry.

The Padres have not won the division since 2006, while the Dodgers have taken the NL West crown in nine out of the last 10 years. Los Angeles had the best record in the majors last season at 111-51 but fell to San Diego in four games in the National League Division Series.

Ohtani will have no shortage of suitors when he becomes a free agent, as he is a unique talent. The 2021 AL MVP put forth another stellar campaign last season, hitting .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBI while going 15-9 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts.