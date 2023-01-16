X

    Report: Triple H, WWE Execs Debunked Rumors of Sale to Saudi Arabia at Talent Meeting

    Doric SamJanuary 16, 2023

    FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Paul "Triple H" Levesque participates in the "WWE Monday Night Raw: 25th Anniversary" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. While real sports have shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has pressed on and is set to run this weekend its first WrestleMania in an empty arena. “We just feel like it is the right time,” WWE executive Levesque said. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
    Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

    During a talent meeting with WWE Raw superstars on Monday, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reportedly directly addressed rumors of the company being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

    According to Fightful (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Triple H led the meeting alongside longtime producer Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle, and there was a "debunking" of the rumors from last week.

    It had been reported on social media that there was a deal in place for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia and that it would revert to being a private company instead of a publicly traded one. Combat sports insider Ariel Helwani later reported that WWE did not agree to sell to Saudi Arabia or any other entity and the company was "still exploring all options."

    During the talent meeting it was also reiterated that Triple H is "firmly in control of creative, and that talent relations are not changing."

    Vince McMahon's return to WWE in an effort to play a role in the sale of the company created a state of flux. His daughter Stephanie resigned from her position as co-CEO and chairwoman, and there were substantial changes to the company's board members.

    For now, it appears that Triple H is leading the effort to ensure that WWE Superstars believe things are under control.

