WWE Rumors: Backstage Details on Stephanie and Vince McMahon's Working Relationship

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Before resigning from her positions as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE this week, Stephanie McMahon reportedly had a rocky working relationship with her father, Vince McMahon.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Stephanie appeared "disheartened and frustrated" by changes Vince made to the board of directors when he returned to WWE last week.

Vince, who purchased WWE from his father in 1982 and remains the controlling stakeholder in the company, had retired in July while under investigation by WWE's board of directors over allegations he paid millions of dollars to multiple women in exchange for their silence regarding sexual relationships with him or allegations of sexual misconduct in some cases.

When Vince retired, Stephanie was elevated to the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO along with former WWE president Nick Khan. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, replaced Vince as head of creative.

Upon returning to the board of directors last week, Vince brought former WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson with him, and the three of them replaced JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler.

Additionally, Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud resigned from the board in the wake of Vince's return.

This week, Vince was elected chairman of the board, which coincided with Stephanie resigning from all of her executive roles within WWE.

Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal reported that Vince's primary reason for returning is to play a significant role in negotiations for a potential sale of WWE.

CNBC's Alex Sherman followed up by reporting that WWE had hired investment banking company JPMorgan to advise it in sales talks. Sherman added that, if a sale occurs, it will likely happen in the next three to six months.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nikunj Walia of Ringside News) reported this week that Stephanie and Triple H aren't against a potential sale since it would be the quickest and easiest way to take Vince's shares out of the equation.

Without any shares, Vince wouldn't be able to force his way into power in WWE, and it would open the door for Stephanie and Triple H to carve out significant roles for themselves if the buyer is open to keeping them on.

However, Stephanie is on the outside looking in for now, while Triple H retains his position as chief content officer.

