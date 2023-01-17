2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Championship dreams are still alive and well for eight teams after a memorable Super Wild Card Weekend, but the other 24 squads are looking ahead to an offseason of player movement, coaching hires and critical decisions that will set the course for the next playoffs.

No event stands out more during the offseason than the NFL draft, and this year's order of picks is starting to fall into place with the first round of the playoffs in the rearview mirror.

Here is a look at that order, per Tankathon:

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. [Miami Dolphins: Forfeited pick after violating tampering rules]

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Baltimore Ravens

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. New York Giants

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Denver Broncos (via SF)

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest mystery at this point of the process is whether the top of the draft will look the same come April 27.

After all, the Chicago Bears have needs across the majority of their roster following a 3-14 season but seem to have their franchise quarterback in place in Justin Fields. While Fields still needs to take strides to reach his full potential, he was significantly better in his second season all while playing in an offense that was dramatically short on talent around him.

Given the presence of Fields and Chicago's need to address a number of positions with multiple draft picks, a trade seems like the obvious conclusion.

There are a number of teams, including the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, that could be looking to draft a quarterback and be interested in a trade for the No. 1 pick if they identify a favorite target.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard already told reporters he would move up to that No. 1 pick if the right situation presented itself.

"I'd do whatever it takes," he said. "If we thought there's a player that we're driven to get, that makes the franchise and the team better, that's what we do."

The quarterback class got deeper Monday when Ohio State's C.J. Stroud announced he was entering the draft. He and Alabama's Bryce Young may end up battling to be the No. 1 overall pick come draft day, and Houston's presence in the No. 2 spot in the draft order means another team might need to trade up for the No. 1 spot to get its guy.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Stroud as the top quarterback and most pro-ready on its latest big board with Young not far behind at No. 2 and the most accurate passer.

Chicago likely isn't looking to draft either and has a golden opportunity to improve its team by landing multiple picks in a trade and using the most cap space in the league this offseason.

Anything other than a much better roster at the start of the 2023 season would be a massive failure for general manager Ryan Poles, especially since the quarterback part might be figured out.

That improvement may start with a trade ahead of draft day.