Attitude Adjustment: Imagining Undertaker vs. Mankind Hell in a Cell in Today's WWE

In addition to the escalation of sexual content and profanity in the Attitude Era, there was a level of violence WWE fans had never seen before.

It was hardcore and undeniably influenced by what Paul Heyman and the stars of ECW accomplished, and the fans demanded more of the Superstars who took to the squared circle.

At King of the Ring 1998 at the Igloo (Civic Arena) in Pittsburgh, Mankind and The Undertaker gave them that and then some at a level that has not been seen since.

Anyone who has viewed any of the clips or the retrospectives knows the incredible risk Mick Foley took that night.

From being thrown off the top of the steel structure and through an announce table to taking an unplanned bump through the roof of the cage and to the mat below, he easily could have seen his career end, all while Undertaker watched from the top of the cage in one of the most ominous images in WWE history.

The dislocated shoulder and concussion Foley suffered during the bout would have ended any other competitor's night and likely should have ended his.

The match continued, though, and Undertaker won with a Tombstone piledriver, but not before WWE fans' first introduction to thumbtacks as an implement of destruction.

All of the agony and suffering resulted in Foley emerging from the match a bigger, more respected star than he was entering it. He was a main event attraction prior to that, thanks to his work with Shawn Michaels, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Deadman, but that match helped make him an enduring star.

The passion exhibited in the physical beating he took that night forged an unbreakable bond with the audience that would earn Foley the opportunity to do more. And he soon accomplished his lifelong goal of winning the WWE Championship and cemented his legacy as a Hall of Famer.

One cannot understate the badassery of The Undertaker, who may not have taken the same bumps as Foley but did work the match on a broken foot, which was clearly troubling him at times. To do what he did without being able to fully support his weight is an underrated part of the bout.

Finally, the mystique of the Hell in a Cell was fortified that night and helped establish it as a staple of WWE programming. For years, the most heated feuds in the company would culminate inside the structure before the ill-fated decision to build an entire pay-per-view around it.

Thankfully, Triple H has put an end to that PPV and the cell will return to being the endgame for top programs.

