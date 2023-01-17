7 Sons of NHL Players Who Are Better Than Their Dads

0 of 8

NHL history has witnessed several players follow their fathers into the big league.

Gordie Howe famously came out of retirement to play alongside his sons, Mark and Marty, in the World Hockey Association in 1973. The trio was still together on the Hartford Whalers when the WHA merged with the NHL six years later.

Mark forged his own Hall of Fame career over 16 seasons, while Marty spent six seasons in the NHL until 1984-85. However, they will forever be dwarfed by their celebrated father.

Brett Hull began his Hall of Fame NHL career six seasons after his father, Bobby Hull, retired in 1980. Both are considered among the top goal scorers of all time. They're the only father-son duo in league history to score more than 50 goals in a season and over 600 NHL career goals.

Brett went on to outscore his dad and won two Stanley Cups to Bobby's one. However, Bobby took home the Hart twice and the Art Ross Trophy three times, while Brett won the Hart only once and never won the Art Ross Trophy. Bobby's NHL stats would've been much higher had he not spent seven seasons in the WHA.

Other noteworthy NHL father-son player combinations include Syl Apps and Syl Jr., Emile and Pierre Bouchard, Peter, Paul and Yan Stastny, Dave and Sam Gagner, Brent and Brandon Sutter, and Mike. Nick and Marcus Foligno. Paul Stastny and the Foligno brothers remain active NHL players.

While those sons went on to enjoy long and respectable NHL careers, they were overshadowed by their famous fathers' accomplishments. However, seven current notable NHL players have gone on to have more success than their dads. We've also compiled an honorable mention list of four current players who could surpass their fathers' achievements.

