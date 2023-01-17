3 Big Changes Vikings Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings' promising 2022 campaign came crashing down on Sunday.

The Vikings, who went 11-0 in one-score games during the regular season, lost a one-score game at the most inopportune time.

Minnesota was sent home by the sixth-seeded New York Giants, and it faces a lot of tough decisions in the looming offseason.

The good news is that Minnesota doesn't have to weigh a head coaching change. In going 13-4 during the regular season, the Vikings likely overachieved under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. This was a team that went just 8-9 the previous season.

However, change will have to come if the Vikings hope to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders and not just kings of the NFC North.

Here, we'll examine three big changes they must make following Sunday's 31-24 loss in the Wild Card Round.

