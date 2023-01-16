Saquon Barkley Calls Daniel Jones an 'Elite' QB After Giants' Win vs. Vikings

Saquon Barkley Calls Daniel Jones an 'Elite' QB After Giants' Win vs. VikingsJanuary 16, 2023
Daniel Jones received high praise from teammate Saquon Barkley after leading the New York Giants to a 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
"I know we have an elite quarterback," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's shown that multiple times."
Jones certainly played at a high level in his first postseason game, totaling 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards. The quarterback's dual-threat ability has been a key part of the Giants' success this year, finishing the regular season with 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns with only five interceptions.
The 25-year-old ranked seventh in the NFL with a 60.6 Total QBR, a massive jump from last year when he ranked 22nd of 31 qualified players.
New York declined Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, and the team appeared ready to move on from the 2019 No. 6 overall draft pick. Now that he's playing at an elite level, the Giants will have to pay up to keep the quarterback on the roster.