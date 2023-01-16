Saquon Barkley Calls Daniel Jones an 'Elite' QB After Giants' Win vs. Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Daniel Jones received high praise from teammate Saquon Barkley after leading the New York Giants to a 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"I know we have an elite quarterback," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's shown that multiple times."

Jones certainly played at a high level in his first postseason game, totaling 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards. The quarterback's dual-threat ability has been a key part of the Giants' success this year, finishing the regular season with 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns with only five interceptions.

The 25-year-old ranked seventh in the NFL with a 60.6 Total QBR, a massive jump from last year when he ranked 22nd of 31 qualified players.

New York declined Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, and the team appeared ready to move on from the 2019 No. 6 overall draft pick. Now that he's playing at an elite level, the Giants will have to pay up to keep the quarterback on the roster.