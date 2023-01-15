X

    Bulls' Zach LaVine, Wizards' Bradley Beal Among Stars Whose Trade Restrictions Lifted

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine (8) slam dunks during a NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls on January 13, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    2/2- Restrictions lifted<br><br>MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora <br>NYK: Mitchell Robinson <br>OKC: Luguentz Dort <br>ORL: Mohamed Bamba <br>PHX: Deandre Ayton <br>POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons <br>TOR: Chris Boucher <br>WAS: Bradley Beal

    Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton are the biggest names on the list, although Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract and is unlikely to move before the Feb. 9 deadline.

    LaVine has notably been the subject of trade rumors this season despite signing a max contract in the summer, while Ayton could be worth monitoring after signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers before the Suns matched the deal.

    Other players like Chris Boucher, Cody Martin and Jusuf Nurkić could also be on the move if their teams remain out of playoff contention.

