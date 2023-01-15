Trevor Lawrence Stuns Twitter by Rallying Jaguars from 27-Point Hole to Beat Chargers

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Trevor Lawrence's first NFL postseason game was full of ups and downs, but a miraculous second-half comeback powered the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field.

After ending the regular season on a high note with five straight wins, there were high expectations for Lawrence entering the playoffs. However, his postseason debut was one of the wildest we have seen in a long time.

Lawrence completed 28 of 47 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns against a whopping four interceptions. Lawrence threw all four picks in the first half, with Asante Samuel Jr. nabbing three of them.

The second-year signal-caller followed up his turnover-filled first half with three touchdowns in the second half. He also led the Jacksonville offense down the field late in the fourth quarter before Riley Patterson kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Although NFL Twitter called Lawrence's first half a "nightmare," it also saw the positives in his second-half performance as he led an incredible comeback:

Lawrence proved himself to be the real deal on Saturday night after a shaky start and certainly lived up to his status as a No. 1 pick.

Thanks to Lawrence, Jacksonville is back in the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 campaign. If he can vault the Jags into the AFC Championship Game, people will no longer doubt his standing as a franchise QB, though he'll certainly need to avoid putting his team in such a large deficit.