X

    Trevor Lawrence Stuns Twitter by Rallying Jaguars from 27-Point Hole to Beat Chargers

    Erin WalshJanuary 15, 2023

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Trevor Lawrence's first NFL postseason game was full of ups and downs, but a miraculous second-half comeback powered the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field.

    After ending the regular season on a high note with five straight wins, there were high expectations for Lawrence entering the playoffs. However, his postseason debut was one of the wildest we have seen in a long time.

    Lawrence completed 28 of 47 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns against a whopping four interceptions. Lawrence threw all four picks in the first half, with Asante Samuel Jr. nabbing three of them.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Asante Samuel Jr. has THREE INTs tonight 🤯<br><br>He has more catches than any Jags WR tonight <a href="https://t.co/vEu36gliBj">pic.twitter.com/vEu36gliBj</a>

    The second-year signal-caller followed up his turnover-filled first half with three touchdowns in the second half. He also led the Jacksonville offense down the field late in the fourth quarter before Riley Patterson kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

    Although NFL Twitter called Lawrence's first half a "nightmare," it also saw the positives in his second-half performance as he led an incredible comeback:

    Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0

    FIVE turnovers in one half!?! <a href="https://t.co/SEj00FTkF2">pic.twitter.com/SEj00FTkF2</a>

    Trevor Lawrence Stuns Twitter by Rallying Jaguars from 27-Point Hole to Beat Chargers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    Trevor Lawrence is also the first player to throw 4 interceptions in a playoff half since Brett Favre in the 2001 Divisional playoff.

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Woof. Trevor Lawrence with a nightmare start. <br><br>3-12, 26 yards, 3 INT

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    The last player to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a game (regular or postseason) was Nathan Peterman in 2017, also against the Chargers, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Just crazy man..!

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Looked like Jacksonville just had to get them playoff jitters out the way so they could lock in. That was an elite display of football in that second half man..respect

    Michael Rothstein @mikerothstein

    Second half Trevor Lawrence &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; First half Trevor Lawrence

    Jay Busbee @jaybusbee

    Four INTs followed by four TDs is a bootlegger-level turnaround

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Trevor Lawrence in the 1st half vs. the 2nd half <a href="https://t.co/NJht4bkdBS">pic.twitter.com/NJht4bkdBS</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    What a second half from Trevor Lawrence!!!!

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    Trevor Lawrence and the Jags in the second half: <a href="https://t.co/Q1LCHjvCHS">pic.twitter.com/Q1LCHjvCHS</a>

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Trevor Lawrence. Just wow.

    Martell Webb @WorldWideWebb80

    Trevor Lawrence is the real deal.

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Can't say enough good things about the mental toughness of Trevor Lawrence. To have a half like that and come back dealing in the 2nd half to overcome a 27-0 deficit? Crazy stuff. He's the real deal.

    Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman

    Talk about a tale of two halves...Trevor Lawrence absolutely incredible resilience to lead that comeback

    Wesley Boone @wesboonetv

    Trevor Lawrence just outplayed Justin Herbert and he threw four interceptions.

    Sean Everson @SeanEversonKETV

    Trevor Lawrence re-wrote the script tonight! What a comeback!

    Lawrence proved himself to be the real deal on Saturday night after a shaky start and certainly lived up to his status as a No. 1 pick.

    Thanks to Lawrence, Jacksonville is back in the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 campaign. If he can vault the Jags into the AFC Championship Game, people will no longer doubt his standing as a franchise QB, though he'll certainly need to avoid putting his team in such a large deficit.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.