X

    Panthers Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Requested for HC Interview

    Erin WalshJanuary 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 2: Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero gives a fan a high-five at Allegiant Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Denver Broncos will take on the home team Las Vegas Raiders during week four of the NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Evero has already interviewed with the Broncos as an in-house candidate to replace Nathaniel Hackett, as well as with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching vacancy. He also has an interview scheduled for next week with the Houston Texans.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.