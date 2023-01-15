Panthers Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Requested for HC Interview

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Evero has already interviewed with the Broncos as an in-house candidate to replace Nathaniel Hackett, as well as with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching vacancy. He also has an interview scheduled for next week with the Houston Texans.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.