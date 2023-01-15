Jon Jones Confirms UFC 285 Heavyweight Title Fight Against Ciryl Gane on March 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The long-awaited heavyweight debut of UFC star Jon Jones appears to be on the horizon, and it will be for a title.

Jones confirmed to MMA content creator Michael Wonsover that he will be fighting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4 for the UFC heavyweight championship:

Rumors of a title fight between Jones and Gane began to swirl when a photo of the matchup was advertised on T-Mobile Arena. The graphic was later taken down, and MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco reported that it was a "behind-the-scenes mistake."

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is likely to be stripped of his title. The 36-year-old has not fought since defeating Gane by unanimous decision last January, as he entered the fight with damage to his knee that later required surgery.

Helwani noted that the UFC initially was hoping to put together a fight between Jones and Ngannou, but the Cameroonian is not fully recovered and has contract issues that need to be sorted out before he returns to the Octagon. The fight against Gane was the last one remaining on his UFC deal.

Jones hasn't fought since defending the light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in Feb. 2020. He vacated the title a few months later before announcing his intentions to move up to heavyweight, taking some time to prepare his body to fight in a new division.

However, UFC president Dana White said Jones' desire to earn "Deontay Wilder money" for a fight against Ngannou had hindered negotiations.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence one day after his fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The charge was eventually dropped. The 35-year-old had other run-ins with the law throughout his career, as he'd previously been arrested for a hit-and-run, driving under the influence, and negligent use of a firearm, among other charges.

Many consider Jones to be the most talented fighter the UFC has ever seen, so it will be interesting to see how he fares as a heavyweight.