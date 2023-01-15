NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card

1 of 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 49ers continue to roll despite relying on their third starting quarterback of the year. Brock Purdy, the final player selected in the 2022 draft, has become anything but irrelevant in San Francisco.

Purdy helped power the 49ers, who entered the second half with a one-point deficit but finished with an 18-point victory. He got help from playmakers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, but Purdy is the reason why San Francisco has to feel good about its offense moving into the divisional round.

After losing both Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), the 49ers turned to the rookie out of Iowa State. They haven't lost since. Purdy finished Saturday's game 18-of-30 for 332 yards, three passing touchdowns, a rushing score and a place in NFL history:

Of course, the 49ers didn't win solely with offense. Nick Bosa and San Francisco's first-ranked defense did its part to limit Seattle in the second half. In fact, Bosa was responsible for the biggest turning point in the game.

Late in the third quarter, San Francisco held a six-point lead, but Seattle was in the red zone and threatening to score. Bosa stripped quarterback Geno Smith, recovered the fumble and helped spark San Francisco's second touchdown drive of the half.

The 49ers took a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter and never looked back.

McCaffrey went over 100 rushing yards in the win, while Samuel (133 receiving yards, 32 rushing yards, 1 TD) showed that he's fully recovered from the ankle and knee injuries that sidelined him late in the regular season.

Samuel's 74-yard catch and run touchdown in the fourth quarter gave San Francisco a three-touchdown lead and essentially put the stamp on this one.

The 49ers will be at home again next weekend for the divisional round. The Seahawks now turn to the offseason looking to build on this season's surprising playoff campaign. Their first order of business, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, will be finding a way to retain Smith at quarterback.

