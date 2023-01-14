John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined significantly."

Collins, who has spent his entire six-year career in Atlanta, has been involved in seemingly never-ending trade rumors over the past several seasons.

"It's gotten to a point where I just don't care anymore because it's been my life for the last three years," Collins recently told Amick.

The 25-year-old averaged All-Star worthy numbers from 2018-2020, but his production has dipped over the last several seasons. During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

Collins' production has been even worse this season following the arrival of Dejounte Murray, who was acquired in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in June in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks.

The 2017 first-round pick is averaging a measly 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 34 games while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from beyond the arc. As a result, his asking price has dropped to not include a first-round pick, according to Amick.

Additionally, the Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-22 record, meaning they could use somewhat of a shake-up entering the second half of the season as teams begin pushing for the postseason.

Collins is signed through the 2024-25 campaign after putting pen to paper on a five-year, $125 million extension with the Hawks in 2021. The deal also includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.

It's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring Collins. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in December that the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks were in the market for the veteran forward, so it's possible those teams are still sniffing around now that Atlanta's asking price has reportedly dropped.