Fans Lament Giannis' Knee Injury as Bucks Offense Stumbles in Loss to Heat

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Playing their second straight game against the Miami Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't find an increase in offensive production in a 111-95 loss.

Saturday's game came two days after the Heat knocked off the Bucks 108-102 at Miami-Dade Arena. Since beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 19 to improve to 22-8, head coach Mike Budenholzer's team has lost eight of its last 13 games.

During this rough stretch, the offense is only averaging 108.7 points per game. It only shot 40.5 percent overall on Saturday, including going 15-of-36 from two-point range. Jrue Holiday had the best plus/minus in the starting five at minus-nine in 35 minutes.

Budenholzer did tell reporters prior to Saturday's tipoff that Antetokounmpo's left knee soreness isn't any different than what he usually deals with.

As the Bucks wait for their superstar to return to the lineup, fans expressed their disappointment with how the offense fared against the Heat.

Saturday's loss dropped Milwaukee into a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams are only one game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the No. 5 spot.

While there is no definitive update about Antetokounmpo's return, it doesn't sound like Budenholzer is concerned. It's also possible the Bucks just wanted to give him a couple of days extra rest, especially with an early tipoff Saturday.

The Bucks return home for a back-to-back starting on Monday against the Indiana Pacers on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tipoff will be at 2:30 p.m. ET. The second game will be against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.