    Fans Lament Giannis' Knee Injury as Bucks Offense Stumbles in Loss to Heat

    Adam WellsJanuary 14, 2023

    Playing their second straight game against the Miami Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't find an increase in offensive production in a 111-95 loss.

    Saturday's game came two days after the Heat knocked off the Bucks 108-102 at Miami-Dade Arena. Since beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 19 to improve to 22-8, head coach Mike Budenholzer's team has lost eight of its last 13 games.

    During this rough stretch, the offense is only averaging 108.7 points per game. It only shot 40.5 percent overall on Saturday, including going 15-of-36 from two-point range. Jrue Holiday had the best plus/minus in the starting five at minus-nine in 35 minutes.

    Budenholzer did tell reporters prior to Saturday's tipoff that Antetokounmpo's left knee soreness isn't any different than what he usually deals with.

    As the Bucks wait for their superstar to return to the lineup, fans expressed their disappointment with how the offense fared against the Heat.

    Mookie Alexander, Unofficially @mookiealexander

    This Bucks team obviously has no Giannis and Middleton today but they ain't got the juice regardless. Their half-court offense remains a chore.

    Ricky Spanish 🇧🇸 @LegendaryJC

    The Bucks don't look right… even without Giannis

    Davonta Herring @DavontaHerring

    Absolutely hate watching the Bucks when Giannis isn't playing.

    BEBO @gustav_00

    This bucks team is nothing without Giannis

    Dawson Hoff "D1" @dawson_hoff

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> don't have either Giannis or Khris in the lineup, then they can't beat any team over .500… they just don't have near enough offense to compete

    Kwame @Pap_Teezy

    The Bucks whole offense is Javon Carter. We really down bad

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    The Bucks have had three chances to cut the Heat lead down to four in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. They've missed all three shots.<br><br>Instead, Max Strus hits a triple and gives the Heat a 89-79 lead with 8:47 left.

    Reuben @rubiknow

    The Bucks are just terrible from 3, and have no half court offense without Giannis and Khris

    Saturday's loss dropped Milwaukee into a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams are only one game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the No. 5 spot.

    While there is no definitive update about Antetokounmpo's return, it doesn't sound like Budenholzer is concerned. It's also possible the Bucks just wanted to give him a couple of days extra rest, especially with an early tipoff Saturday.

    The Bucks return home for a back-to-back starting on Monday against the Indiana Pacers on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tipoff will be at 2:30 p.m. ET. The second game will be against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

