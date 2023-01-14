Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo No Longer Plans to Interview for Panthers HC Job

Chris Unger/Getty Images

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo had been sought after as a potential head coaching candidate, but he's reportedly content with his current position.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reports that Mayo has informed the Carolina Panthers that he no longer intends to interview for their head coaching vacancy this offseason.

On Thursday, the Patriots announced they have begun discussions with Mayo on a potential long-term contract. Jonathan Jones of CBS reported there's a belief Mayo's "title with the Patriots could change at any moment."

Perry reported on Friday that Mayo had also turned down an interview with the Cleveland Browns for their defensive coordinator position. The 36-year-old is a rising name in the coaching ranks, having previously interviewed for head coaching positions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Mayo spent his entire career in New England and appeared in 111 games before his retirement after the 2015 season. He quickly transitioned to coaching, joining the Patriots staff in 2019.

This past season, Mayo worked in conjunction with outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick to lead the defense, though neither of them had the title of co-defensive coordinator. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was criticized for his staffing decisions on the offensive side of the ball, but his defensive staff could use some clarity as well.

Despite the apparent lack of coaching continuity, the Patriots ranked eighth in total defense this season at 322.0 yards per game. Giving Mayo more responsibility going forward could result in a bigger jump in 2023 that helps New England return to the postseason.