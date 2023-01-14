NFLN: Tom Brady Among 49ers' 2023 QB Options Despite Brock Purdy's Emergence

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers get set to begin their quest to win a Super Bowl with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback on Saturday, there's already speculation about who will be under center for the team next season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among the options the 49ers will consider this offseason.

Purdy's surprise emergence in the wake of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has kept the 49ers as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy had to compete with Nate Sudfeld in training camp just to make San Francisco's 53-man roster. He began this season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Lance and Garoppolo.

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that moved Garoppolo back into the starting lineup after Lance took over as the starter to begin the season. Purdy only played 18 snaps in three one-sided games before Week 13.

After Garoppolo suffered a broken foot on the 49ers' first offensive possession in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy was thrust into the spotlight. The Iowa State alum completed 68.3 percent of his attempts for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in the final six games of the regular season.

Purdy's five consecutive wins as the starter are the third-most to begin a career in NFL history. Only Ben Roethlisberger (13 in 2004) and Mike Kruczek (six in 1979) are ahead of the 23-year-old.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has dismissed questions about the starting quarterback next season while the 49ers are trying to win a Super Bowl this season.

Lance was expected to be a major factor for the offense after the 49ers traded three first-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select him third overall in the 2021 draft.

After playing behind Garoppolo as a rookie, Lance only played one full game as the starter this season before his injury. He did make two starts when Garoppolo was injured in 2021, throwing for 603 yards and five touchdowns.

Garoppolo and the 49ers have kept the door open on him returning to the team in 2023. He signed a restructured contract in August to stay with the organization after it was expected he would either be traded or released following Lance's ascension.

Brady was previously connected to the 49ers when he became a free agent after the 2019 season.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham said on WEEI in October 2021 that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had San Francisco as his top choice, but the coaching staff felt better off sticking with Garoppolo after doing "extensive work" on Brady.

When Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Levi's Stadium to play the 49ers in Week 14 this season, much of the pregame discussion was about his fandom for the home team growing up in San Mateo, California.

This has been a frustrating season for Brady and the Bucs, though the 45-year-old still had 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Both the 49ers and Buccaneers are looking to make noise in the NFC playoffs starting this weekend.

San Francisco will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Bucs and Dallas Cowboys will play at Raymond James Stadium on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.