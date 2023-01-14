WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13January 14, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13
0 of 1
Credit: WWE.com
Can Sami Zayn solve Roman Reigns' Kevin Owens problem?
It is the question that hung over the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the most prominent topic of the night as The Honorary Uce and WWE's resident Prizefighter squared off in a blockbuster main event.
The WWE Universe and The Tribal Chief himself found out the answer to that question on the same night that Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against the seemingly unstoppable Braun Strowman.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Gunther
X