AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on January 13.
It may not be the Battle of the Belts this week, but we still had some title action when Darby Allin put his TNT Championship on the line against one of AEW's newest signings, Juice Robinson.
We also had two big tag team matches on the card. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz took on Malakai Black and Brody King, and the duo of Tay Melo and Anna Jay battled Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
Let's take a look at everything that happened during Friday's show.
Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson (TNT Championship)
- The way Robinson dumped Allin over the top rope looked dangerous, but Allin did his best to save it and still sell the impact.
- It's wild to think that Robinson is the same guy who was CJ Parker in NXT all those years ago. He is a completely different man in every way.
- Robinson hit a chest chop that sounded extremely painful.
- Allin's suicide dive always looks dangerous and that's what makes it fun. Let's just hope he doesn't miss the mark one of these days because that could end in disaster.
- The counter from a superplex into a Scorpion Death Drop was awesome.
Allin and Robinson were already in the ring when the show began so they could get right to the action with this TNT title match.
Robinson used his size to bully Allin at first, grounding him and taunting him with the kind of stuff an older brother might use to embarrass a younger brother.
The former NJPW mainstay dominated the early minutes of the match, especially when they took the fight out of the ring. He used the barricade and the steel steps to inflict as much legal damage as possible.
This bout was designed to do two things. It was meant to make Robinson look like a tough competitor, and it was meant to make Allin look like a resilient champion. It accomplished both goals while delivering some decent action along the way.
The finish saw Allin counter a superplex into a Scorpion Death Drop before hitting the Coffin Drop for the win. The final sequence was easily the best part of the match.
Winner: Darby Allin
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne
- Julia Hart should have been there for Black and King's entrance. She adds a cool presence to the group.
- King's chops are as loud as GUNTHER's sometimes.
- The sequence with Black and Kingston trading strikes and taunting each other was fantastic.
When Buddy Matthews isn't around, Black and King are known as Kings of the Black Throne, and they were in action this week against Kingston and Ortiz.
Ortiz went right after King to get the match started. The big man no-sold most of his offense and took him down to his knees with one big shot.
Kingston and Ortiz were showing a lot of animosity throughout the match, so Black and King had a clear advantage. That doesn't mean Kingston and Ortiz didn't put up a good fight though.
These four men are all known for being great fighters, so this was a match filled with stiff shots and hard bumps. They worked their butts off to make this fun and the crowd gave them great reactions in return.
Hart and Matthews ran down to the ring with a chair, but Kingston cut them off. Hart pretended like Kingston was going to hit her with the chair and that caused Oritz to get in his face. The distraction allowed Black to score the win for his team.
Winners: King of the Black Throne
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations