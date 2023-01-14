AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13

1 of 2

AEW

Allin and Robinson were already in the ring when the show began so they could get right to the action with this TNT title match.

Robinson used his size to bully Allin at first, grounding him and taunting him with the kind of stuff an older brother might use to embarrass a younger brother.

The former NJPW mainstay dominated the early minutes of the match, especially when they took the fight out of the ring. He used the barricade and the steel steps to inflict as much legal damage as possible.

This bout was designed to do two things. It was meant to make Robinson look like a tough competitor, and it was meant to make Allin look like a resilient champion. It accomplished both goals while delivering some decent action along the way.

The finish saw Allin counter a superplex into a Scorpion Death Drop before hitting the Coffin Drop for the win. The final sequence was easily the best part of the match.

Winner: Darby Allin

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations