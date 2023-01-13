X

    Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien Has Support of 'Very Influential Voice' for OC Position

    Adam WellsJanuary 13, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Amid rumors the New England Patriots are pursuing Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, the former Houston Texans head coach has strong support from at least one prominent member of the organization.

    Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, there is "one very influential voice in upper management" for the Patriots pushing O'Brien for the job.

