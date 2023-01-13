Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization.

Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal.

"Once paid, the veteran said, Murray felt less compulsion to study his game plan or to fulfill the expectations of the franchise QB position than he had in the past, and the Cardinals' collapse felt predictable," Silver wrote.

