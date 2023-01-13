The Most Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Winners

The Most Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match WinnersJanuary 13, 2023
With the road to WrestleMania 39 underway, we're two weeks away from Royal Rumble 2023.
That means it's time to speculate about which one of our favorite superstars will win each titular match and punch a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals.
Is there anything more exciting in professional wrestling than the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble? It's usually when WWE starts to wrap up its biggest storylines and begin new ones. The first premium live event of the year is also the most accessible for casual or lapsed fans.
The iconic stipulation match blends all the theatrics and exhilarating competition of pro wrestling with the infectious crowd participation of a game show. It's such a fun communal experience for new and old viewers.
These are the most intriguing picks to win the 2023 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Considering the ongoing anticipation for a matchup with Roman Reigns, The Rock has to be one of the most exciting picks to win the men's Royal Rumble match.
Edge and Brock Lesnar were the last two winners. So, this would continue a troubling trend of part-timers returning to win the event. Yes, it would be more satisfying to see someone who has been building up momentum for months onscreen secure a significant victory.
Still, we're talking about one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the world and a bona fide movie star. The Brahma Bull doesn't need to enter the Royal Rumble to start a feud with Reigns, but it would be the best way for him to earn a title shot this close to WrestleMania 39.
This pick would surely annoy some hardcore fans, but it would undeniably create buzz for WWE's return to Hollywood.
Sami Zayn
This is a bit of a dark horse pick, but Sami Zayn would be an appealing 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner.
The Honorary Uce has become one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster since he joined The Bloodline. The tension between him and Roman Reigns has made for a compelling storyline, and his catchphrase "Ucey" caught on faster than anyone could've expected.
His organic rise in popularity and universal praise could create a great underdog story and an even better twist to his story with The Tribal Chief. It would be a perfect role for Zayn. After all, his NXT title win helped to put him on the map for similar reasons.
The Canadian wrestler will be one of the hottest protagonists in the company when The Head of the Table inevitably turns on him. Winning the men's Royal Rumble match would be a nice way for the breakout star to kick off 2023.
Seth Rollins
On the latest episode of Raw, Seth Rollins revealed that his knee is 100 percent following his United States title match against Austin Theory.
The Visionary also announced that he will be ready to compete at Royal Rumble, making him an early favorite to win. Rollins garners the loudest reactions most weeks on Monday nights, and he still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns.
Last year, their opening match for the WWE Universal Championship was one of the few highlights of the event. The 2019 men's Royal Rumble winner technically handed Reigns his only loss in singles competition in 2022 as he won via disqualification.
If he can outlast the other 29 competitors in the men's Rumble match, this would be a rewarding way to revisit their longtime feud. It would also allow Rollins to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career.
Rhea Ripley
The women's Royal Rumble match is difficult to predict this year, but Rhea Ripley has emerged as an ideal pick to win it all.
Joining Judgement Day has done wonders for the inaugural NXT UK women's champion. In fact, her recent one-on-one match with Akira Tozawa would make her an excellent surprise entrant in the men's Rumble match, too.
The Eradicator was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank last July, but she sustained an injury. The two were also the final two competitors in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match.
So, it would make perfect sense for her to win this year, and challenge The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 39.
Cody Rhodes
For the past two weeks, WWE has been airing vignettes chronicling Cody Rhodes' return and subsequent injury.
This would seem to suggest that The American Nightmare will be an entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. A surprise return in two weeks would rival his WrestleMania moment from last year and make him the favorite to win.
His improbable victory over Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell cemented him as the top babyface in the company and possibly the best option to dethrone Roman Reigns. More importantly, his first Royal Rumble win would set him back on track to finish what he started.
On the Raw after WrestleMania 38, The second-generation wrestler said he came back to do what his father, Dusty Rhodes, never did–win the WWE Championship. Winning the men's Rumble is the next step toward the emotional culmination of his journey to go from undesirable to undeniable.