The Most Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Winners

Photo credit: WWE.com

With the road to WrestleMania 39 underway, we're two weeks away from Royal Rumble 2023.

That means it's time to speculate about which one of our favorite superstars will win each titular match and punch a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Is there anything more exciting in professional wrestling than the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble? It's usually when WWE starts to wrap up its biggest storylines and begin new ones. The first premium live event of the year is also the most accessible for casual or lapsed fans.

The iconic stipulation match blends all the theatrics and exhilarating competition of pro wrestling with the infectious crowd participation of a game show. It's such a fun communal experience for new and old viewers.

These are the most intriguing picks to win the 2023 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.