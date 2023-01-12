Carlos Correa, Giants Had 'Conversations' After Failed Mets Contract, Says Zaidi

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants reopened a line of dialogue with Carlos Correa after his agreement with the New York Mets stalled, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters Thursday.

Zaidi didn't provide specifics of what the conversations entailed and indicated there was never any tangible momentum toward another deal with the star shortstop:

San Francisco agreed to a 13-year $350 million contract with Correa, only for the deal to fall apart at the last minute because of an issue with his physical.

Whether it reflected a level of hesitancy on ownership's part to pay out a contract that large or Correa's desire to play elsewhere, it was considered a massive setback for the organization.

That the exact same situation played out with the New York Mets—an organization that has spared no expense under owner Steven Cohen—lessened the scrutiny toward the Giants a bit. Correa and the Mets came to an agreement on a 12-year, $315 million pact, but his physical once again presented a roadblock.

Correa was finally introduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday after signing a six-year, $200 million contract.

For the Giants, there was little harm in reaching out again to the two-time All-Star or his agent, Scott Boras.

The longer his saga with the Mets dragged on, the more it became clear Correa would have to settle for much less money and far fewer years than San Francisco and New York were initially prepared to offer.

But Correa might have made his mind up at that point. Even if he hadn't zeroed in on a return to the Twins when he heard from Zaidi, the 28-year-old may have already closed the door on San Francisco.