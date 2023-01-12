Jerry Jones: Cowboys Not Winning Super Bowl with Tony Romo 'Really Tears Me Up'

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that he regrets not winning a Super Bowl while Tony Romo was quarterbacking the team.

"I'm sick about it," Jones said. "I really beat myself up over not getting a Super Bowl with (Tony) Romo here. And we had Bill (Parcells) here. Excellent coach and an exceptional quarterback. To not have gotten it done during those years really tears me up."

Romo became the Cowboys' starting quarterback during the 2006 season, and he kept the QB1 role until 2015. Overall, he spent 14 seasons (2003-2016) in the NFL, all with Dallas.

Romo, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois in 2003, finished his career as a four-time Pro Bowler. He also finished tied for third in the Associated Press MVP voting in 2014.

The Cowboys had their chances to win the Super Bowl under Romo, who led Dallas to the playoffs in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Each one of those postseason runs ended in excruciating fashion.

In 2006, Dallas lost 21-20 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round after the ball slipped through Romo's hands on a hold for a chip-shot field goal with 1:19 remaining. Romo gathered the ball and ran for the end zone but got tackled. Seattle proceeded to run out the clock, ending the Hall of Fame career of then-Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells.

In 2007, Dallas earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but got upset by the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants in the divisional round. Romo struggled and completed only half of his 36 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In 2009, Dallas got demolished 34-3 by the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. Then in 2014, Dallas lost to the Green Bay Packers 26-21 in a game that featured the infamous Dez Bryant catch that was ruled a dropped ball.

If the call on the field stood, Dallas would have had the ball at the goal line with just over four minutes left. Instead, the Packers got the ball back and ran out the clock.

Ultimately, the Cowboys are still searching for their first Super Bowl win (and appearance) since 1995. The team's had its chances both during and after the Romo era and will embark on another playoff run again this year beginning Monday evening at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.