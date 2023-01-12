Alexa Bliss Out to Prove She Is WWE's Most Underrated—With or Without Bray Wyatt

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss is back at the forefront of the Raw women's division, thanks to a recent heel turn and her involvement in the ongoing Bray Wyatt storyline. It's a position she has found herself in before and excelled in it.

The 31-year-old's ability to evolve her character and stay relevant in her near-decade with WWE has made her invaluable and helped earn her television time and high-profile feuds and matches.

Now, as part of the Wyatt story and being embroiled in a rivalry with Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, Bliss again has the opportunity prove why she is WWE's most underrated performer.

A History of Overachieving

Bliss has overachieved since day one, using a variety of skills to connect with audiences and succeed in her given roles even when it appeared she may be in over her head.

Her facial expressions, body language and promo ability allowed her to make an impact as a character while her in-ring skills caught up. Her ability to mesh the two set her apart from other similarly experienced performers.

Bliss has won titles and performed with the top stars in the industry. She evolved, grew and developed a persona for herself that made her one of the most over wrestlers on any show. She was a true WWE success story.

Even when she has been asked to transform her character, from Little Miss Bliss to The Goddess to Nikki Cross' bestie to the demonic companion of The Fiend, she has repeatedly shown an ability to take even the most subpar creative content and make it work.

And all of this has flown under the radar.

Bliss' continuing evolution and ability to make the most of her opportunity have taken a backseat to the rise of Becky Lynch, the dominance of Charlotte Flair, the star power of Ronda Rousey and the emergence of her latest rival, Belair.

The beatdown of Belair sparked renewed interest in her after a year of inconsistent booking, but it was the promo she delivered to explain her actions on the January 9 episode of Raw that further served as evidence of the overall quality of her work.

Looking Forward



It takes a special performer to share the screen with such an enigmatic act like Uncle Howdy and steal the show, but Bliss did just that.

Embracing her evil side but refusing to fall back under the spell of the supernatural entity, she stood defiantly atop the Raw commentary table and told the world she was in charge.

It was another breakthrough performance that will propel Bliss forward and set the stage for her latest incarnation.

She appears poised to go down the same path as Wyatt, resisting the evil that once pervaded her life while achieving her own goals.

One such goal is the Raw Women's Championship, which she will likely challenge for at the Royal Rumble on January 28, if her recent interactions with Belair are any indication.

From there, who knows what direction Bliss will take. What is for certain, though, is that she will make the most of whatever Triple H and the creative forces in WWE concoct for her.

It is something she has made a career of doing, all while compiling a resume that is among the most decorated of all female wrestlers. That's why the fact that she remains underrated among the fans is somewhat surprising.

The Columbus, Ohio native has managed to fill every possible role in the industry—from in-ring competitor to manager, WrestleMania host to possessed demon—and excelled in all of them.

While some struggle to put her in the same conversation as the famed Four Horsewomen, Bliss is already a Hall of Famer in all but name and will only continue to confirm as much in her latest storyline.

