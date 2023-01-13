NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point

31 of 32

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As we continue trying to wrap our heads around the historic scoring outputs in the NBA this season, it's worth mentioning the resurgence of heliocentric offense.

For a brief moment, it felt like teams might abandon the approach of the Houston Rockets during James Harden's peak there for more player- and ball-movement heavy schemes like the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs, 2015-16 Golden State Warriors or this season's Denver Nuggets.

Instead, a handful of teams are leaning heavily into that Harden-esque attack.

Basketball Reference simply defines usage percentage as "...an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor." If you get a shot up, turn the ball over or draw a trip to the free-throw line, it adds to that percentage.

And this season, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on pace to finish with the fourth, seventh and eighth highest single-season usage percentages in league history. Throw in Ja Morant, and 2022-23 accounts for four of the top 25 usage percentages on record (it's been tracked since 1977-78).

On the year, there are currently 62 players with 25-plus usage percentages. That's an all-time high for one season.

So, what does this mean?

With teams trusting their top two or three players, regardless of position, to take control of the offense, we've seen a deluge of monster individual performances. And the stars have earned the right to make those decisions.

The skill sets of today's top scorers are deeper than they've ever been. The overwhelming majority of the game's best players can hit threes (in a variety of forms), draw fouls and create for others. And more well-rounded first options has led to this season's offensive explosion.