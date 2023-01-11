B/R Staff Roundtable: What Should Lakers Do at the 2023 Trade Deadline?

1 of 4

Lakers Receive: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield

Pacers Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Lakers and Indiana Pacers have seemingly been circling each other (and this possible deal) since at least as far back as this past offseason. The thing is, Indiana is led by soon-to-be-All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and might be good enough to justify pulling out of this possible trade altogether.

Pincus recently wrote that the Pacers aren't looking to tank, but The Action Network's Matt Moore left the door open for a Turner deal.

"Multiple sources indicated this week that if [an extension] isn't reached, it would finally prompt the Pacers to move on and deal Turner," Moore wrote. "At this point, I'll believe it when I see it, given how many times Turner's name has appeared in trade rumors."

The Lakers are the team that could turn believing into seeing, by putting both the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring contract on the table.

As good as the Pacers have been, this team isn't likely to knock off the East's top teams and truly contend for a title. Padding the asset stockpile and gearing up for another run closer to Haliburton's prime makes sense. And the playing time vacated by Hield and Turner's departures could accelerate the development of younger players like Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson.

For L.A., assuming Davis can stay healthy (a significant risk, for sure), Hield and Turner feel like borderline perfect additions to a lineup with him and LeBron. They're not stars, but there's already enough star power in the top two. The Lakers won a title by surrounding their marquee duo with defense, shooting and players who were willing to accept defined roles.

Both Turner and Hield provide floor spacing. In Hield's case, that's true in historic fashion. He's second all-time in career threes made per game. And of course, Turner is one of the game's best shot blockers. Plus, he'd move AD to the 4 (at least in the starting lineup), which is where he started games for the title-winning 2019-20 team.

Yes, there's plenty of risk attached to the all-in approach. Pincus wrote that a setback to Davis could mean season-ending surgery. If that happened after dealing two first-round picks, the buyer's remorse would be severe.

But LeBron is still playing at an All-NBA level at age 38. He made a commitment to the team by signing an extension this summer. He doesn't have many more chances to win a title in front of him, and the Lakers need to reciprocate.

