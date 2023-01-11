UFC's Dana White Says He Won't Face Discipline After Physical Altercation with Wife

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White will not take a leave of absence or face discipline despite a physical altercation with his wife, Anne, that took place at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year's Eve.

White held a press conference Wednesday and said, "My punishment is having to walk around the rest of my life labeled this way. People might not have respect for me now. That's way worse than taking a 30-day leave."

TMZ Sports obtained video of the altercation in which Anne reacted to something Dana said by slapping him in the face. He responded by slapping her in the face before others separated them.

White told TMZ the amount of alcohol he consumed was not an excuse and echoed those sentiments during his press conference.

"It was obviously a horrible personal experience," he told reporters. "There's no excuses for it. It's something I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life."

He also said "all the criticism that I have received this week is 100 percent warranted" while adding that others should not defend his actions.

Anne previously released a statement regarding the altercation to TMZ Sports:

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement—nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the California Legislative Women's Caucus addressed a public letter to UFC's parent company, Endeavor, and called for White's removal as UFC president.

The bipartisan group consists of 17 state Senators and 32 state Assemblywomen.

White has been UFC's president since 2001.