Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rips NFL Players' Inaugural All-Pro Team: 'F--k That List'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After the unveiling of the inaugural NFL Players Association All-Pro team on Wednesday, there were bound to be some people left unhappy by their omissions.

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was one of them, and he didn't hesitate to voice his frustration on Twitter:

Only two off-ball linebackers were selected to the list in Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens and Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers. Only active NFL players were allowed to vote on the selections.

Parsons ranked seventh in the NFL with 13.5 sacks this season while also registering 65 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss. The 23-year-old will look to lead Dallas to the playoff success that has eluded the team in recent years when the Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Monday night.