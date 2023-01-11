Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson Highlight NFL Players' Inaugural All-Pro Team

Chris Unger/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association voted on an All-Pro team and released the selections on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the inaugural list of honorees includes stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson:

On Tuesday, NFLPA president JC Tretter explained this year's institution of the Players' All-Pro team.

"Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote to decide who is really the best at each position," Tretter wrote. "We compete against each other all season long, watching hours and hours of film week after week after week, and yet we have never had an opportunity to truly use our expertise to select the best of us. We think it is important that players take the time to define ourselves, because so far, we have allowed everyone else to either pick or dilute our voices."

Tretter was referring to voting for the Pro Bowl, in which player votes account for one-third of the eventual results. He also pointed to the NFL 100 list as something in which the players have input, but the majority of them "do not really take it seriously" because it "compares players in a way that belies the sport."

The voting process for the Players' All-Pro team featured a unique set of rules. Players weren't allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates, and instead, they submitted votes for their own position group as well as the position group they line up against. Players who missed five or more games as of Week 15 were ruled ineligible.

As for the NFL's All-Pro team, the 50-person voting panel is comprised mostly of media members. The selections are expected to be revealed later this month.