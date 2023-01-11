NBA Rumors: Pistons Want Unprotected 1st, Young Player in Bojan Bogdanović Trade

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have a coveted trade chip in veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović, but the team doesn't plan on giving him away for a small return.

According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, it would likely take an "overpay" to pry Bogdanović away from Detroit.

"The Pistons' asking price for Bojan Bogdanović is high—I'm of the understanding that, at this moment in time, they won't part with him for anything less than an unprotected first and a good young player—because they don't want to trade him," Edwards wrote.

At 11-33 and in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are going nowhere fast. However, trading away Bogdanović would leave Detroit without its leading scorer. The Croatian sharpshooter is averaging a career-high 21.0 points while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range.

The Pistons acquired Bogdanović in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee and cash considerations. The 33-year-old will be a free agent this summer, as he's making $19.3 million in the final year of his contract.

In addition to Bogdanović, the Pistons have multiple players who are drawing interest from around the league. However, Edwards noted that he doesn't believe veteran guard Alec Burks or third-year wing Saddiq Bey will be moved prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Edwards named veteran center Nerlens Noel as the only player he sees getting traded but added "that's not even a guarantee" as teams might hold off on a deal in hopes of seeing him get bought out by Detroit.

The Pistons have struggled without star point guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who underwent season-ending surgery on a stress fracture in his left shin last month. Prior to going down for the year, the 21-year-old averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 12 games.

Detroit will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Wednesday night in hopes of ending a three-game losing streak.