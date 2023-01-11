Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Expected to Miss 2 Months with Knee Injury

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

United States men's national team star Chrisitan Pulisic will miss significant time after suffering a knee injury in Thursday's Premier League match for Chelsea against Manchester City.

"Christian is a couple of months we think, hopefully less, but that's the timeframe there," Chelsea manager Graham Potter said Wednesday, via James Olley of ESPN.

Pulisic was subbed off in the 22nd minute after colliding with Manchester City defender John Stones:

The injury comes after a successful run for the United States at the World Cup, tallying one goal and two assists in four matches. The forward helped the team advance out of the group stage before losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Pulisic will be unavailable for the team's upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Colombia, although the January camp is usually filled with MLS-based players anyway. The team's next official matches will be the CONCACAF Nation's League in March.

The injury still comes at a bad time in Pulisic's club career.

The 24-year-old had started three straight Premier League matches for Chelsea coming out of the international break. He had started just three of his team's first 22 matches in all competitions prior to the World Cup, although he appeared in all but one match.

The inconsistent playing time limited him to just one goal and two assists this season after tallying eight goals with five assists in 2021-22.

Pulisic had been seeking a loan during the January transfer window, with Manchester United reportedly open to a move, per Mark Ogden of ESPN. Arsenal and Newcastle United were also linked to the player.

The latest injury could make it difficult to complete a transfer until the summer window.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sit 10th in the Premier League table and will be shorthanded in the attack with Pulisic and Raheem Sterling dealing with injuries. The team was knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday with a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

The club added João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid to help provide depth up front.