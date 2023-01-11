X

    Cowboys Rumors: OC Kellen Moore Requested for Panthers HC Interview

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 11, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first half in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head-coaching vacancy.

    Todd Archer of ESPN reported the news, which comes just days before the Cowboys are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

