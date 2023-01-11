Cowboys Rumors: OC Kellen Moore Requested for Panthers HC Interview

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head-coaching vacancy.

Todd Archer of ESPN reported the news, which comes just days before the Cowboys are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

