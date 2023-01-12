Best NFL Landing Spots for 2023 NFL Draft's 2nd- and 3rd-Tier QB Prospects

0 of 6

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Every NFL draft investment in a quarterback brings the potential to find something special.

For years, this approach hung its hat on Tom Brady being the greatest of all time after being a sixth-round selection. A new example can be thrown into the mix based on this season's postseason setup.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Brock Purdy with the very last pick of the 2022 class. The latest Mr. Irrelevant has been anything but since stepping into the lineup for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

After becoming the starter in Week 14, Purdy either leads or is tied for the NFL lead with a 119 passer rating, 11 passing touchdowns, 8.9 touchdown percentage and an average of 8.9 passing yards per attempt, as NFL on CBS noted. The 49ers are 5-0 during that stretch.

Typically, first-round investments are necessary to address quarterback because of the position's value. As such, six of those participating—the number would be seven if Tua Tagovailoa had been cleared from the concussion protocol, which he hasn't—in this weekend's Wild Card round are former first-round picks. However, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota are currently lead by later-round selections in Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins, respectively.

For the the 2023 draft class, not every quarterback-needy team will address the game's most important position during the opening frame, with the likes of Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson—all of whom appear in Bleacher Report's latest first-round mock draft . Everyone can safely assume the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will be out of the mix as the two quarterback-needy teams with the highest draft picks.

Other franchises looking to address quarterback will scramble to select one from the best of the rest and possibly land a quality option without going the traditional route. Six quarterbacks consist of B/R's second- and third-tier prospects, with the hope of landing in the ideal spot, as Purdy did with the 49ers.