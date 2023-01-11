D-2 OL Dieunerst Collin Gets NIL Contract With Popeyes Because of Popular Meme

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Talk about a full-circle moment.

Front Office Sports reported Popeyes signed Dieunerst Collin, who is an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College, to a name, image and likeness deal. While it is notable that a D-II player landed an NIL deal, this move is of particular interest to those familiar with a certain meme.

As Jelani Scott of Sports Illustrated noted, Collin is the "Popeyes meme kid" from the viral Vine video that circled around the internet in 2013. He was just nine years old at the time and gave quite the side-eyed look to the camera while inside a Popeyes.

He wasn't exactly shy about wanting the NIL deal either and even quote tweeted a message suggesting Popeyes should sign him:

Collin also posted a photograph of himself holding a state championship he won in high school on Instagram with a caption urging fans to tag Popeyes because he wanted to talk about business opportunities.

The efforts worked, and he is now in a partnership with the restaurant that made his face such a familiar one to internet users.