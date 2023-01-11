WWE's Ricochet Announces Engagement to Announcer Samantha Irvin

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Ricochet announced his engagement to ring announcer Samantha Irvin on Tuesday.

"When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.

According to TMZ Sports, they became an item in 2021. Irvin and Ricochet, whose real name is Trevor Dean Mann, work on the SmackDown brand. They recently had an on-screen interaction during one of his matches:

Ricochet most recently competed in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on Friday's episode of SmackDown and defeated Top Dolla of Hit Row.

