Georgia vs. TCU Draws 17.2M Viewers, Lowest for Title Game in CFP, BCS Eras

It turns out 65-7 blowouts aren't exactly great for television ratings.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and TCU drew 17.2 million viewers, which was the lowest number for a title game in the BCS or CFP era.

Georgia essentially secured the win before halftime and never looked back in the 58-point throttling.

