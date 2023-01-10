Report: NJPW's Jay White Expected to Leave Company at End of Contract, Work in USA

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jay White is expected to leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the United States when his imminently expiring contract runs out, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic), White is booked for NJPW shows after WWE's Royal Rumble on Sat., Jan. 28, so any hypothetical scenario where the 30-year-old could debut for the promotion at that pay-per-view is not feasible.

More specifically, White is facing Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan Match at NJPW The New Beginning on Feb. 11.

White trained as a "young lion" at the New Japan Pro Wrestling dojo in Tokyo. He worked for NJPW in 2015-2016 before leaving for the United States and Ring of Honor in 2016 and 2017. He returned to NJPW in 2017 and became the fifth leader of the Bullet Club in 2018.

White is just the fifth-ever NJPW Triple Crown champion and became the first-ever NJPW Grand Slam Champion (IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP United States Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, NEVER Openweight).

He appeared on Impact Wrestling in 2021 and 2022 and on AEW television in 2022. White notably defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June.

