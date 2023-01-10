Mandy Rose 'Hurt' by WWE Release; Would Consider Return to Company

Aaron Davidson/GC Images

Former WWE star Mandy Rose said she was "hurt" by the company's decision to release her over sexually explicit content she posted to her FanTime page.

"I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not... but I'm very hurt," Rose said Tuesday on the Tamron Hall Show (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "Nobody wants to get that call that they're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed."

WWE fired Rose on Dec. 14 after explicit pictures she posted on her FanTime page were leaked on social media. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News' Muskan Sharma) reported Shawn Michaels made the decision to fire Rose after being informed her content had gotten "more racy."

Rose's content featured her posing nude and seminude, sometimes implying sexual acts, which WWE reportedly found unacceptable to its family-friendly audience. Meltzer reported Rose was not given the option to take down the content before her release.

A day before her release, WWE had Rose drop the NXT women's championship. Rose had held the championship for more than 400 days and is the third-longest reigning women's champion in the developmental brand's history.

Rose told Hall:



"Losing the title was, honestly, a gut punch. It definitely—I was so disappointed. But at the end of the day, my purpose was what was gone. And that's where I kind of felt lost. And I felt confused, because of all the hard work that I put into, and driving home from that, just a lot of things were going through my mind. You know, you always think there's a lot of unanswered questions and all that, but at the end of the day, like I said, I love what I've done in the WWE, and I love what the platform presented me with. So I am forever grateful for them."

While Rose refused to close the door on potentially returning to WWE, she confirmed she made more than $1 million in a stretch of less than three weeks after her firing. She said any return that was contingent on her deleting her FanTime page would "have to be a conversation."

