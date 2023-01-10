X

    NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Price for Raptors' Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments in the 2022-23 season, limping to a 17-23 record.

    And that reportedly has much of the league "paying close attention" to the Raptors, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, and in particular to the talented wing trio of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

    According to that report, "the belief is that Barnes—the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year—remains the Raptors' only true untouchable, though it would take a 'king's ransom,' as one source put it, for them to consider parting with Siakam or OG Anunoby."

