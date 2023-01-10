Stetson Bennett, Javon Bullard Win 2023 College Football National Championship MVPs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the second straight year, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named offensive MVP of the National Championship Game after leading his team to a dominant 65-7 victory over TCU to win the 2023 national title.

The sixth-year senior threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 39 rushing yards and two more scores. His six total touchdowns tied Joe Burrow for the most in a national title game.

In addition to Bennett's hardware, Georgia sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard took home defensive MVP honors after recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Though Bullard exited the game in the second half with a shoulder injury, his three turnovers led to 17 points for Georgia.

Bennett had two scores through the air and two on the ground in the first half alone. He also had 213 passing yards before halftime as Georgia's offense scored on each of its first six possessions (five touchdowns, one field goal). He was pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter for a well-deserved curtain call.

A second MVP trophy caps a spectacular college career for Bennett. He led Georgia to an undefeated 2022 season and back-to-back championships. He was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year after proving himself to be among the top quarterbacks in the nation.

It was a long and winding road for Bennett, who was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school and made the Georgia football team as a walk-on in 2017. He transferred to junior college the following year before returning to the Bulldogs in 2019 as the team's backup signal-caller. He finally seized the starting position in the 2021 season and never relinquished it.

After another championship, the only thing left for Bennett is to set his sights on preparing for his NFL career.