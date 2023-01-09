WWE Rumors: Chelsea Green Signed Contract; Matt Cardona Not Ruled out to Return

Source WWE.com

Add Chelsea Green to the list of superstars returning to WWE since Triple H took over as chief content officer.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Green actually re-signed with the company a while ago but is "still awaiting creative" to come up with an idea for her on-screen return.

The report also noted Matt Cardona, Green's husband, is not currently under contract with WWE but doesn't "rule anything out for the future."

Green was used sparingly during her original run with the company from 2018-21. Her first televised match in WWE was against Charlotte Flair on Raw in December 2019. She only had five televised bouts with the promotion before being released in April 2021.

Injuries plagued Green in WWE. She broke her wrist in her first NXT television match in March 2019 and a second time in a Fatal 4-Way match with Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Green was ruled out of the Ring of Honor women's title tournament after joining the company in July 2011 due to a broken arm. She most recently worked for Impact Wrestling, losing to Mickie James at a television taping in October.

Cardona had a 15-year run in WWE from 2005 to 2020 when he was known as Zack Ryder. He had a brief stint in AEW from July-September 2020 before moving to Impact Wrestling. The 37-year-old also works with Game Changer Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

During his tenure in WWE, Cardona won the intercontinental championship, United States championship and was a two-time tag team champion with Curt Hawkins.

