Carson Wentz Let Sam Howell's Family Use Suite to Watch Commanders Rookie's 1st Start

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell received a classy gift from veteran Carson Wentz during his first career start in Sunday's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Howell told reporters on Monday that Wentz offered up his suite at FedEx Field for the 22-year-old's family and friends who were in attendance to watch him lead the Commanders to a 26-6 victory.

"I had a lot of family in town, and Carson, this tells the type of guy he is, he gave me his suite for the game," Howell said. "I know a lot of people said some negative things about Carson, but he's just an unbelievable human being. He's just awesome to be around. For him to give me his suite for my first start, means a lot."

Wentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts, is not expected to return to Washington next year. He played eight games this season and threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 30-year-old was forced to miss time after fracturing his finger in Week 6, and then he lost his starting job to Taylor Heinicke.

Howell showed potential in his first NFL action, finishing with 169 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception while also adding a rushing score.