Damar Hamlin Transferred to Buffalo Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

One week after going into cardiac arrest on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo.

Dr. William Knight, a physician at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, announced on Monday that Hamlin has been discharged and his care has been transferred to a hospital in Buffalo.

"He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," Knight said.

Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Hamlin has "hit a lot of key milestones" in his recovery, including walking the unit, eating a regular diet and undergoing physical therapy.

Dr. Knight also deferred questions about the next steps in Hamlin's recovery to the hospital in Buffalo that is now treating him.

Dr. Tim Pritts, UC Medical Center chief of surgery, said during Monday's press conference a typical recovery timeline from an event like Hamlin's is measured in "weeks to months," but the 24-year-old has been ahead of the normal pace thus far.

Hamlin has been at the UC Medical Center since Jan. 2 after collapsing on the field in the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be resuscitated on the field and a second time at the hospital.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Friday that Hamlin was able to speak with the team via FaceTime after he had his breathing tube removed overnight.

"The room went nuts. It was awesome," Beane said. "The hair on the back of my neck stood up."

Hamlin posted a message on social media to thank everyone for their support:

The second-year safety was also tweeting throughout Sunday's game that saw the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Bills honored Hamlin in the final week of the regular season. Members of the team's medical staff and training staff were given a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Highmark Stadium during pregame introductions.

Players and coaches for all teams throughout the league wore "Love for Damar" shirts on the field. Home teams had the three on the 30-yard marker on their fields custom painted as a tribute to Hamlin's jersey number.