Former Knicks, Wizards Forward Jared Jeffries Wins Car on 'The Price Is Right'

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former NBA player Jared Jeffries is a big winner nearly 10 years removed from his last game.

The former New York Knicks forward won a new car during an episode of The Price is Right that aired Monday, via TMZ Sports. He was playing the "One Away" game, correctly guessing the car's value of $22,376.

Jeffries and his entire cheering section were clearly excited after winning the Toyota.

The 41-year-old earned more than $40 million during his 11-year NBA career that included six years in New York and four with the Washington Wizards. Before he was a lottery pick in the 2002 draft, he led Indiana to the NCAA title game.

It still seemed as though his win on The Price is Right was up there with the biggest victories of Jeffries' career.