Giants, RP Luke Jackson Agree to 2-Year, $11.5M Contract in Return from Injury

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are hoping Luke Jackson can provide depth to their bullpen next season.

The team announced Monday that Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson's deal is worth $11.5 million in total value and includes a team option for 2025.

Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after having Tommy John surgery in April. He was able to start throwing again six months later.

While it's unclear if Jackson will be ready to pitch when the regular season begins, the Giants agreeing to give him a multiyear deal suggests they are confident he can contribute to their bullpen.

Any player coming off an injury who agrees to a deal with the Giants will immediately be compared to Carlos Correa.

Correa's 13-year, $350 million agreement with San Francisco fell apart because of the team's concerns stemming from an ankle issue that arose during his physical. The two-time All-Star reached agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million deal, but the contract has yet to be finalized because of concerns from the Mets about the same ankle.

There are obvious differences between the situation with Jackson and Correa. Jackson is coming off a serious injury, though one that has become fairly routine in Major League Baseball. His contract is also significantly lower in value, both in years and dollars, than Correa's agreement.

Jackson was originally a first-round pick in the 2010 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers. He made his big league debut five years later but was used sporadically before being traded to Atlanta in December 2016.

After bouncing between the MLB team and the minors for the next two seasons, Jackson became a staple of the Braves' bullpen in 2019. He set career highs with 72.2 innings, 18 saves and 106 strikeouts in 70 appearances.

The 2020 season was a step back for the 31-year-old right-hander. He had a 6.84 ERA and allowed 39 hits in 26.1 innings over 19 appearances.

Jackson rebounded in a big way in 2021 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 appearances. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in three appearances during the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Despite missing out on the marquee players they were pursuing in free agency, the Giants have quietly put together a solid offseason. They have brought in Mitch Haniger, Michael Conforto, Taylor Rogers, Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling.

While it will still be difficult for the Giants to compete with the star-laden rosters of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West, their depth is much better for 2023 as they try to get back in playoff contention.